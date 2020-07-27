Indian consulate in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Monday announced the conditions and prerequisites to be fulfilled by expats seeking emergency services on holidays.

On assuming office on July 19, the new Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri had announced the mission would open on all holidays from August 1 to provide emergency services for two hours. In a press statement issued on Monday, the mission stated that it will remain open during all holidays (including Friday and Saturday) from 8am to 10 am to address emergency requirements of the general public with effect from August 1, 2020. This will continue till December 31, 2020.

The mission advised Indian expats that before going to the consulate for any emergency service, they should call its 24x7 helpline numbers [see below] to ascertain prerequisites of supporting documents for these services.

Expats should ensure that they really fall in the category of emergency services, which cannot be postponed to next working day of the consulate.

Only those who call the emergency numbers and receive a Unique Reference Number will be allowed access into the consulate for the emergency service on holidays.

Passports, emergency certificates, visas

This facility is only for emergency requirements of travel documents such as passports, emergency certificates and visas, only for exceptional cases, the mission clarified.

For passport renewal cases, applicants are advised to fill online applications.

They should carry the printout of the online application, latest photograph with light background, copies of first and last pages of passport, visa copy or Emirates ID number and documentary proof of emergency.

The mission announced that that change in personal particulars are not allowed in emergency passport renewal services.

“As on date, normal visa services are suspended,” it said, adding that for emergency visa requirements, expats are advised to visit its website to ascertain the requirement of documents before coming to the consulate. Proof of emergency must also be furnished.

Visa form is required to be filled in the consulate.

Distress cases, labour issues

Besides this, the mission said labour cases and other distress cases requiring emergency interventions on part of the consulate can also approach the mission during these hours.

However, the consulate reiterated that general concerns on different issues including labour issues will not be entertained during this time as they can be dealt with on working days only.

Further, it pointed out that local security does not allow large presence of people after office hours and holidays in diplomatic area.

“Hence, only people with genuine emergencies should approach the consulate on these days,” the mission said.

Helpline numbers to access emergency consular services

056-5463903 (24x7)