Galadari Automobiles, distributor of Mazda vehicles in the UAE, has announced the local launch of the Japanese brand’s all-new compact crossover SUV, the CX-30.
Inspired by the Mazda Vision Coupe concept shown in 2017, the CX-30’s lines follows Mazda’s minimalist Kodo design philosophy.
Measuring 4,395mm long, 1,795mm wide and 1,540mm high with a 2,655mm wheelbase, the CX-30 will slot in between the CX-3 and CX-5 in Mazda’s SUV line-up.
Mazda says the cabin is driver oriented with focus on improved overall visibility. The carmaker claims the thickness and shape of the A-pillars have been optimised to reduce blind spots, with the C-pillar shaped to provide optimal visibility out of the rear quarter window.
The Mazda CX-30 features the latest version of Mazda Connect, with an 8.8-inch colour screen as its interface. Apple CarPlay is standard along with Head-Up Display and a colour 7.0-inch TFT instrument binnacle for the driver.
The new crossover is powered by a 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G engine producing 153bhp at 6,000rpm and maximum torque of 200Nm at 4,000rpm.
Thanks to its high-rigidity, impact-absorbing bodyshell and a host of safety technologies, the CX-30 has managed to achieve the maximum five-star rating by Euro NCAP in its latest series of tests. The strong performance in Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User and Safety Assist tests makes it a good choice for families.
Eight body colours are available on the CX-30 in UAE - Machine Grey Metallic, Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Polymetal Grey Metallic, Snowflake White Pearl Mica, Jet Black Mica, Deep Crystal Blue Mica, Titanium Flash Mica and Sonic Silver Metallic.
