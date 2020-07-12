1 of 8
Division: Welterweight - Kamaru Usman (16-1-0) def. Jorge Masvidal (35-13-0) via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-25, 49-46)
Image Credit: Zuffa LLC
Division: Featherweight - Alexander Volkanovski (22-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC) def. Max Holloway (21-6 MMA, 17-6 UFC) via unanimous decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)
Image Credit: Zuffa LLC
Division: Bantamweight - Petr Yan (14-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC) defeated Aldo (28-6 MMA, 10-5 UFC) via TKO (punches) – Round 4, 3:24
Image Credit: USA Today
Division: Women’s strawweight - Rose Namajunas (9-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) def. Jessica Andrade (20-8 MMA, 11-6 UFC) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Image Credit: USA Today
Division: Flyweight - Amanda Ribas (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) def. Paige VanZant (8-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC) via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:21
Image Credit: UFC 251
Division: Bantamweight - Davey Grant (9-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) def. Martin Day (10-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC) via knockout (punch) – Round 3, 2:38
Image Credit: USA TODAY
Division: Women’s bantamweight - Karol Rosa (13-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC) def. Vanessa Melo (10-8 MMA, 0-3 UFC)via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
Image Credit: USA TODAY
Division: Flyweight - Raulian Paiva (20-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC) def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (13-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Image Credit: USA TODAY