Mask is mandatory to combat the virus but the masks are adding to environmental crisis. Irresponsible disposal of masks and gloves is becoming a community problem in Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News
Despite a fine being imposed masks are been disposed every where from roadside to sea shores giving rise to a new environmental threat of mask pollution.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News
Police have confirmed that they will slap fines against people who throw their used face masks and gloves on the road.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News
In a statement issued across its social networking sites, Abu Dhabi Police said they will issue a Dh1,000 fine and six black points if motorists are caught carrying out such types of irresponsible behaviour, which not only harms the environment but also poses a risk to public safety.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News
The correct way to safely discard a face mask is to place it in a plastic bag and then put it in a dustbin. You should also wash your hands after handling the used mask.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News
Throwing used masks and gloves, if contaminated, could spread coronavirus COVID-19. Carrying out preventive measures to curb the virus was a common responsibility shared by every member of the community.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News
Even as cases of COVID 19 have been steadily falling and rate of recoveries have gone up, the Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) public health department has issued an advisory to residents to continue to follow rules of social distancing, hand washing and wearing of masks to ensure a healthy and happy Eid Al Adha.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News
New research suggests masks lead to milder disease, reducing hospitalisations and deaths.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News
Wastes such as used masks and gloves and can add to the landfill and also cause pollute our oceans and desert.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News