Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of the Hindu deity Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, he was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. This generally coincides with a day in the Gregorian calendar months of August or September. The festival is celebrated by offering prayers, decorating swings with flowers, dance and music performances and a Dahi Handi – race to the earthen pot filled with yoghurt - competition. [The idea in the Dahi Handi race is to make teams that work together to get to and break the pot suspended far from the ground.] Here’s a look at how stars like Kangana Ranaut (left) and Sidharth Malhotra (right) celebrated the occasion this year.
‘Student of the Year’ actor Sidharth Malhotra posted a throwback picture, recalling his “favourite” Janmashtami memory. He captioned the post: “Have fun family memories of Delhi related to this festival, however this year let’s all celebrate responsibly. Wishing for love, peace & harmony, #HappyJanmashtami to all ♥️ P.S- Clearly my favourite Janmashtami picture 😜 .”
‘Queen’ actress Kangana Ranaut's social media team shared throwback pictures of the actress at the Dwarka temple. The post was captioned, ''Of all the places I've visited on this planet, Dwarika remains the most fascinating and enchanting, in fact it’s not even a place, it’s a little cluster of unnamed ecstatics..." - Kangana Ranaut. Happy #Janamashtami2020 guys 🙏🙏''
Pulkit Samrat shared this cute picture on Instagram with a caption that read: 'Janmashtami 😇 #natkhat 😎 [mischievous]"
‘Sarbjit’ actor Randeep Hooda had a two-fold reason to celebrate on Tuesday. He wished fans and followers a happy Janmashtami and then went on to wish his ‘Extraction’ co-star a very, very Happy birthday. He posted photo of himself with ‘Thor’ actor Chris Hemsworth and a picture of the Hindu deity. He wrote: 'To Lord Krishna .. and Ch(k)ris.. a very Happy Birthday! #HappyJanmashtami #KrishnaJanmashtami @chrishemsworth '
‘Saaho’ star Neil Nitin Mukesh also dressed up as Krishna when he was a child – and he has the pictures to prove it. He posted a photograph of himself all kitted out, writing: 'Happy Janamasthami !! Loads of love Blessings and Happiness your way. This is me dressed as young Lord Krishna 🙏🏻 . Tell me your favourite “Janmashtami Story” #janmashthami Devotional song MAIYYA MORI sung by : Nitin Mukesh ji ( @nitinmukesh9 )'
Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first to extend greetings to his followers. He shared a photograph on Twitter and captioned it. ' जन्माष्टमी की अनेक शुभकामनाएँ । 🙏🙏' [Happy Janmashtami].
'Lunchbox' actress Nimrat Kaur tweeted: "Wishing all celebrating a very very #HappyJanmashtami !! May Krishna’s boundless wisdom, unconditional love and childlike bliss bind us all. 🧡🖤#HappyJanmashtami2020 Artwork Courtesy @devduttmyth"
And 'Rock On!!' star Arjun Rampal wrote on Instagram: "When a person responds to the joys and sorrows of others as if they were his own. He has reached the highest state of spiritual union. Lord Krishna. #happyjanamashtmi"
