3D painting in process made by Juandrés Vera from Spain at The Dubai Canevas at City Walk in Dubai. Discover contemporary 3D art murals, live pendulum paintings and more at City Walk.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
This summer, City Walk, the design-inspired open-air lifestyle destination by Meraas, transforms into a giant canvas for all to enjoy.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
For an entire month from 31 July to 31 August 2020, visitors can experience a journey across contemporary art featuring international 3D artist, Juandrés Vera, and other local artists, as part of an immersive art exhibition. Spanish 3D artist, Juandres Vera, works on one of his art pieces on display the Dubai Canvas 2020 taking place at City Walk, Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbet/gulf news
The theme of the indoor art exhibition, a collaboration between Dubai Canvas and Brand Dubai, is ‘Travelling Through Art’. 3D painting in process made by Mahra Al Falahi at City Walk.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
Given that most travel plans for the summer have now been postponed, visitors can get their fill of inspiration and out-of-the-world wonder at the art festival as they celebrate contemporary art. 3D painting in process made by Ahmed Almahri at City Walk.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
3D painting in process made by Saggaf Al Hashmi at City Walk, Dubai. What’s more, visitors can tap their foot to musician performances and enjoy typical street-side mime performances over the weekend.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
Mahra Al Falahi, a 23-year-old local artist, poses with one of her art pieces on display at the Dubai Canvas 2020 taking place at City Walk, Dubai on 5th August, 2020.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News