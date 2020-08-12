Dubai: If you are planning to step out in Abu Dhabi or Fujairah, be prepared for afternoon showers.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be looking clear to partly cloudy.
See More
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of iconic landmarks in the UAE
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of Fujairah deserts, Ras Al Khaimah mountains and wadis in the UAE
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of beautiful sunrise and sunset in the UAE
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of colourful skies in the UAE
There is a chance of convective clouds forming, accompanied with rainfall, eastwards like in Fujairah and southwards like in Al Ain.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Thursday morning, especially over northern areas.
There is also going to be an increase in temperatures, which are expected to be in the low to high 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 35 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
- Photos: Gulf News reader shares pictures of the life in Al Seef near the iconic Dubai Creek
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of beautiful mosques in the UAE
- #SolarEclipse2020: Top social media trend in the UAE, and around the world. Here are some reader photos...
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of stunning sunrise and sunset in the UAE
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust is expected to hinder horizontal visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.