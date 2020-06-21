1 of 10
Gulf News reader and photography enthusiast @prithviraj_ posted this photo on Instagram with the caption: "Eclipsed by 2020 already, but, hey! Here is the solar eclipse that happened today. #Dubai"
Image Credit: Gulf News reader @prithviraj_/Instagram
Instagrammer @shabna_sheikh shared this photo with the caption: "Tried to click solar eclipse from my home balcony... but it’s not clear still enjoyed... I didn't see it directly just kept my camera out in direction of sun and click."
Image Credit: Gulf News reader @shabna_sheikh/Instagram
Gulf News reader @grabyourforkhittheroad shared this click of the Ring of Fire, Solar Eclipse, taken on June 21 at 9:36am in Dubai. Notice the reflection on the building wall?
Image Credit: Gulf News reader @grabyourforkhittheroad/Instagram
A shot of the solar eclipse from Ras Al Khaimah. Gulf News reader @alhamraholidayrental tagged us on this Instagram photo.
Image Credit: Gulf News reader @alhamraholidayrental/Instagram
"This is one very challenging mission. The sun was way up high so finding a good foreground is very tricky. I went to three different mosques in Jumeirah to find the best one to frame the sun. . While shooting, there was this lonely bird who stood on top of the tip of the crescent staring at the sun like its wondering what is happening. Really strange but I am glad to have manage to capture this moment." - @jruzz
Image Credit: Gulf News reader Jhon Ruzz Merca
Gulf News reader @irfanclicks shared a shot of "Today's maximum eclipse," in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: {Please retain credits if used} Gulf News reader @irfanclicks/Instagram
Photography enthusiast and Gulf News reader @sharbeen shared this photo of the solar eclipse as seen from Ajman.
Image Credit: Gulf News reader @sharbeen/Instagram
Twitter user @nelsonplanet_ shared this shot from Bangkok.
Image Credit: @nelsonplanet_/Twitter
Twitter account @Landoforigins shared photos from Lalibela, Ethiopia
Image Credit: Twitter account @Landoforigins
Tweep @wednas1987 shared this shot of the crescent-shaped reflection made using a cooking strainer.
Image Credit: @wednas1987/Twitter