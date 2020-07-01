1 of 25
On the way to Jebel Jais mountains in Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Anu Lajeesh/Gulf News reader
Enjoying the beauty of Jebel Jais mountains
Image Credit: Nabil Salauddin/Gulf News reader
Beautiful view of Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Janice Pinto Tenerife/Gulf News reader
It's fresh air in Jebel Hafeet mountains, Al Ain
Image Credit: Johaan Cherian/Gulf News reader
View of Al Ain from Jebel Hafeet
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Camels hiding from the sun in Ras Al Khaimah desert
Image Credit: Sajan Sadiq/Gulf News reader
Enjoying desert safari tour
Image Credit: Sajan Sadiq/Gulf News reader
Beautiful beach in Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Said Parahin/Gulf News reader
Feel the cold breeze at this beach resort in Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Said Parahin/Gulf News reader
Wadi Shawka Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Nabil Naz/Gulf News reader
On the way to Wadi Shawka Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Nabil Naz/Gulf News reader
Expedition at Wadi Shawka Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Nabil Naz/Gulf News reader
Sunset at Wadi Shawka Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Nabil Naz/Gulf News reader
Trekking at Wadi Shawka Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Reshfal Gul/Gulf News reader
It's time to refresh at Wadi Shawka Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Reshfal Gul/Gulf News reader
Beautiful weather at Wadi Shawka Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Reshfal Gul/Gulf News reader
Beautiful Hatta Lake
Image Credit: Mujeeb Rahiman Nariyampully/Gulf News reader
Getting closer to nature in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Ranjith Gopalan/Gulf News reader
Sunset at the beach
Image Credit: Said Parahin/Gulf News reader
Fossil rock flowers in the UAE desert
Image Credit: Monica Falini/Gulf News reader
Chasing the sun at the desert
Image Credit: Sajan Sadiq/Gulf News reader
It's getting dark at the desert
Image Credit: Sajan Sadiq/Gulf News reader
A desert filled with greenery
Image Credit: Sajan Sadiq/Gulf News reader
It's dates season again in Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
The long lonely roads through desert towards Fujairah
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader