1 of 25
Beautiful sunset at Burj Khalifa Dubai
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
2 of 25
Beautiful sunrise with fog in Dubai
Image Credit: Jerin Thankachan/Gulf News reader
3 of 25
A beautiful sunset in Dubai
Image Credit: Afdhal Ameen/Gulf News reader
4 of 25
Amazing sunset view at The Pointe, the Palm
Image Credit: Shazia Qaiser/Gulf News reader
5 of 25
Sunrise at Burj Khalifa Dubai
Image Credit: Joseph Eapen/Gulf News reader
6 of 25
Glimpse of Hope in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Faheem Riza Ashraf/Gulf News reader
7 of 25
Beautiful sunset at Jumeirah beach Dubai
Image Credit: Shazia Qaiser/Gulf News reader
8 of 25
Sunrise at Downtown Dubai
Image Credit: Simon Farris/Gulf News reader
9 of 25
Sunset at Burj Al Arab Dubai
Image Credit: Simon Farris/Gulf News reader
10 of 25
Royal Atlantis sunset
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
11 of 25
Sunset in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Manon Haut Labourdette/Gulf News reader
12 of 25
Al Mamzar Beach, Dubai
Image Credit: Michelle Ann Cueto/Gulf News reader
13 of 25
Jumeirah Beach Dubai
Image Credit: Michelle Ann Cueto/Gulf News reader
14 of 25
Relaxing view at Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Michelle Ann Cueto/Gulf News reader
15 of 25
Beautiful Al Qudra Lakes Dubai
Image Credit: Najia/Gulf News reader
16 of 25
Cloudy skies during sunrise in the UAE
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
17 of 25
Couple strolling at Abu Dhabi Corniche
Image Credit: Ranjith Gopalan/Gulf News reader
18 of 25
A family enjoying at Al Mamzar Beach Dubai
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
19 of 25
Sunset through mirror
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
20 of 25
Sunset in Sharjah
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
21 of 25
Date Palm in Sharjah during sunset
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
22 of 25
Noor mosque in Sharjah during sunset
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
23 of 25
Sunset in Jebel Ali Dubai
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
24 of 25
Sunset in Sharjah
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
25 of 25
The eye of Sharjah at sunset
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader