1 of 15
Beautiful sunset in Abu Dhabi Corniche
Image Credit: Andrew Semilla/Gulf News reader
2 of 15
It's relaxing to see the sunset in Quran Park Dubai
Image Credit: Adel Ishak Kathamale/Gulf News reader
3 of 15
Beautiful sunrise in Al Majaz area of Sharjah
Image Credit: Rubina Rafique/Gulf News reader
4 of 15
A new day in Al Majaz, Sharjah
Image Credit: Rubina Rafique/Gulf News reader
5 of 15
Sunset at Dubai Downtown
Image Credit: Adolfo Almene Jr/Gulf News reader
6 of 15
Sunset in Buhaira Corniche, Majaz, Sharjah
Image Credit: Aarush Kalra/Gulf News reader
7 of 15
First sunrise after the eclipse, from Umm Suqeim Dubai
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
8 of 15
First sunset after the eclipse, from Umm Suqeim Dubai
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
9 of 15
Cloudy sky in Al Majaz area, Sharjah
Image Credit: Rubina Rafique/Gulf News reader
10 of 15
It's a sunny day Al Majaz, Sharjah
Image Credit: Rubina Rafique/Gulf News reader
11 of 15
Beautiful sky in Al Majaz, Sharjah
Image Credit: Rubina Rafique/Gulf News reader
12 of 15
Colourful sunset in Sharjah
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
13 of 15
Date Palm at sunset in Sharjah
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
14 of 15
Sunset over Dubai skylines
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
15 of 15
Sunset near Burj Al Arab, Dubai
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader