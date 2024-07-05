Dubai: Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), on Friday launched the first interactive guide as part of the latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, which invites local and international audiences to enjoy summer in Dubai.

Titled ‘Dubai’s Kid-Friendly Staycations & Playcations’, the guide offers a list of recreational destinations and experiences that families can enjoy during the summer months. The guide highlights a diverse activities, hotels and beachfront resorts, and much more.

The guide is available on the campaign’s website, dubaidestinations.ae

May Al Naqbi, Senior Executive, Creative Projects, Brand Dubai, said: “We are excited to mark the start of the #DubaiDestinations summer campaign with the launch of Dubai’s Kid-Friendly Staycations & Playcations guide. This is the first in a series of guides that will showcase Dubai’s unique summer offerings. Whether people are seeking adventure, relaxation, or culinary delights, the guide has something for everyone.”

The guide lists family-friendly hotels with play areas for children and on-site restaurants. In addition, the guide highlights numerous water parks and activities designed for people of all ages.

It also includes a selection of restaurants and cafes across Dubai that feature dedicated play spaces for children. These establishments provide the perfect setting for families to enjoy meals while the little ones play.

The latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign promotes Dubai as a summer destination by focusing on beach destinations, waterparks, indoor activities, and hotel pools.