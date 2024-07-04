Dubai: A new phase of the annual ‘#DubaiDestinations’ campaign was launched on Thursday, inviting residents and visitors to explore the emirate’s beaches, indoor attractions, waterparks, hotel pools, family-friendly events and much more this summer.

The collaborative campaign, implemented by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), brings together a range of public and private sector stakeholders to showcase the emirate’s various experiences.

The latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, which coincides with Dubai Summer Surprises, is being rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences.

Diverse guides

Upcoming #DubaiDestinations guides, set to be released by Brand Dubai during the campaign, will help people discover many attractions in the emirate covering summer and weekend activities and seaside dining options during the season. From summer camps for children to water activities, staycations and indoor hotspots, these guides serve as resources for exploring the best of Dubai during the summer season.

‘Hidden gems’

Shaima Al Suwaidi, director of Brand Dubai, said: “With the support of government entities, industry stakeholders from the public and private sectors, and the creative media community, the campaign will shed light on unique destinations, hidden gems, and exciting activities that make Dubai one of the world’s most popular destinations. Our goal is to ensure that everyone can experience the beauty, excitement, and warmth that define Dubai, fostering a deeper connection with the city and its offerings.”

Through interactive content, the campaign will spotlight Dubai’s beaches and water activities, featuring popular spots such as Bluwaters, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residence, The Beach, Jumeirah, Al Mamzar Park, and the unique Night Beach experience.

The campaign will also highlight many indooor attractions. Dubai’s famous waterparks will also be featured prominently. The campaign will also highlight Dubai’s “luxurious hotel pools”, from infinity pools and rooftop pools to private pools and those with “breathtaking” views.

‘Proudly from Dubai’

Furthermore, the campaign will spotlight unique homegrown businesses from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network, an initiative launched by Brand Dubai to highlight the success stories of businesses born and initiated in Dubai.