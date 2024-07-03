Natural ecosystems across our land and oceans are essential in regulating climate and building human resilience to our changing environment. But nature itself is vulnerable to climate change. Natural habitats are being altered and many species are at risk of extinction. Nature’s Resilience highlights the urgent need to design holistic conservation and climate adaptation strategies that address both nature loss and climate change.

The series encourages the community to play an active and informed role in the Year of Sustainability. Through an interactive series of masterclasses and expert-led workshops, participants will gain a deep understanding of the importance of biodiversity conservation and sustainable stewardship practices, when mitigating climate change and preserving the UAE’s natural heritage.

In addition, participants will gain a better understanding on how they can support environmental experts and local conservation efforts. Participants who complete a minimum of seven sessions will earn a certificate recognising their commitment to environmental conservation in the UAE.

“We are delighted to launch the Nature’s Resilience series, which builds upon the success of last summer’s climate training series. Over 10 weeks, we will explore the magnificent diversity of life that has adapted to thrive in UAE’s arid deserts, rocky mountainsides, winding wadis and vibrant coastal lagoons – and how we can safeguard these beautiful, fragile places and the wildlife that calls them home,” explains Arabella Willing, Head of Conservation Outreach and Citizen Science at Emirates Nature-WWF. “This series is very action-oriented, and it prepares the community to drive positive impact through citizen science and conservation field trips which will resume after the summer.”

Nature’s Resilience is tailored for all age groups – from working professionals to students and even young teens. The series is an excellent activity to keep older children engaged with nature during the summer months.

The series builds upon the popularity and success of last year’s Climate and Nature Series, which upskilled nearly 1,000 individuals on key environmental issues and achieved an exceptional satisfaction rating of 98%. Participants took part in seven events that were led by experts and guests from Emirates Nature-WWF, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and other organizations, contributing a total of 1,224 hours for nature.

While last year’s series featured sessions such as Climate Fresk, Food for Thought and the Planetary Boundaries, the focus this year will be on UAE’s unique biodiversity. The series will spotlight rare and endangered species, pollinators, migratory and resident birds, and desert dwellers who play an invaluable role in keeping their respective natural ecosystems healthy and functional.

Members of the public can register for the LIVE sessions for free at the Leaders of Change website. Sessions will take place online every Tuesday during the summer months, from July 9 to September 10. The following topics will be covered: