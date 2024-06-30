Sharjah: Sharjah Summer Promotions kicks off tomorrow (Monday, July 1), offering up to 75 per cent shopping discounts, prizes worth Dh3 million, shows and much more until September 1.
The annual event is organised by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA).
Dedicated website
The organising committee of the Sharjah Summer Promotions has launched a dedicated website for the event (www.shjsummer.ae), which includes all offers, packages, and discounts provided by event partners.
The website features direct booking links for hotels, shopping malls, entertainment programmes, destination experiences, and more of summer promotions. Customers making purchases at shopping centres or booking hotels in Sharjah via the website will have the opportunity to participate in the event’s raffles and win valuable prizes.
‘Discounts and Adventures’
Held under the theme ‘Get set for a summer brimming with discounts and adventures’, the two-month Promotions enlist participation from major shopping malls, retail outlets, hotel establishments, and tourist destinations.
Launched with a new visual brand identity, the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024 showcases the latest products from local and international brands. Participating hotel establishments are also offering special deals, with discounts extending over two months and reaching up to 75 percent.
Back to school offers
Additionally, the “festival” will feature the launch of the ‘Back to School Campaign’ from August 19 to September 1, offering students and parents opportunities to purchase diverse school and educational supplies at major discounts.
Aside from marketing promotions that encompass raffle draws with prizes worth up to Dh3 million, this year’s Sharjah Summer Promotions offers a packed programme of entertainment activities for shopping malls’ visitors, including cultural performances by folk groups.
Shopping enthusiasts in Sharjah will also have a chance to participate in contests and raffles and win valuable prizes, alongside gifts and rewards offered for shoppers by the Sharjah Chamber and various shopping malls and retail stores.
Hotel packages and tourism
Moreover, the new edition showcases more than 20 diverse hotel packages from 16 participating hotel establishments, alongside offers at 11 popular tourist destinations. In total, there are 70 summer offerings including entertainment events, workshops, and summer camps, which are all organised in collaboration with several government entities and sports clubs within Sharjah.