Dedicated website

The organising committee of the Sharjah Summer Promotions has launched a dedicated website for the event (www.shjsummer.ae), which includes all offers, packages, and discounts provided by event partners.

The website features direct booking links for hotels, shopping malls, entertainment programmes, destination experiences, and more of summer promotions. Customers making purchases at shopping centres or booking hotels in Sharjah via the website will have the opportunity to participate in the event’s raffles and win valuable prizes.

‘Discounts and Adventures’

Held under the theme ‘Get set for a summer brimming with discounts and adventures’, the two-month Promotions enlist participation from major shopping malls, retail outlets, hotel establishments, and tourist destinations.

Launched with a new visual brand identity, the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024 showcases the latest products from local and international brands. Participating hotel establishments are also offering special deals, with discounts extending over two months and reaching up to 75 percent.

New official logo Image Credit: Supplied

Back to school offers

Additionally, the “festival” will feature the launch of the ‘Back to School Campaign’ from August 19 to September 1, offering students and parents opportunities to purchase diverse school and educational supplies at major discounts.

Aside from marketing promotions that encompass raffle draws with prizes worth up to Dh3 million, this year’s Sharjah Summer Promotions offers a packed programme of entertainment activities for shopping malls’ visitors, including cultural performances by folk groups.

Shopping enthusiasts in Sharjah will also have a chance to participate in contests and raffles and win valuable prizes, alongside gifts and rewards offered for shoppers by the Sharjah Chamber and various shopping malls and retail stores.

Hotel packages and tourism