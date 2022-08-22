Dubai: Following two months of spotlighting Dubai’s exceptional summer destinations and engaging local and international audiences in discovering the city’s top-rated getaways, the summer phase of the popular #DubaiDestinations campaign concluded today, generating record engagement and response among the audience.

Throughout the summer, the campaign - which ran across several social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook - recorded an engagement of over 3.3 million while video views surpassed 50 million. Hundreds of videos and promotional content produced by the creative community featured Dubai hotspots, hidden gems and exciting activities that make the emirate one of the world’s most popular destinations.

An initiative announced by Dubai Media Council under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of the council, #DubaiDestinations seeks to capture and share the city’s spirit as a destination through interactive and engaging stories about what makes Dubai a truly unique place to explore.

City for all seasons

The next phase of the campaign, highlighting Dubai’s top-rated experiences, outdoor events and activities, and hospitality and dining options during the winter, will be launched later this year by the Dubai Media Council.

Launched in December 2021 in line with the vision His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world’s best city to live and visit, the creative media initiative has become a year-long campaign that showcases how Dubai is a city for all seasons, capable of offering a range of experiences that meet the tastes and interests of people across all ages and nationalities.

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, collaborated with the creative community and made them an integral part of the campaign.

7 million visitors

Shaima Al Suwaidi Shaima Al Suwaidi, director of Brand Dubai, said: “The latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign touched the hearts and minds of the local community as well as regional and global audiences in terms of inspiring them to visit unique destinations in the city and encouraging them to explore new activities. Dubai is one of the world’s leading tourism destinations, welcoming 7.12 million international visitors in the first half of 2022.”

Dubai's cycling tracks are among other attractions previously promoted by the year-round campaign Image Credit: Supplied

She added: “The city’s safety, connectivity and accessibility contributed immensely to the success of the summer edition of the campaign, which saw an incredible number of people from the creative community, families and visitors interacting and sharing their experiences across various destinations in Dubai. Brand Dubai will continue to work with various stakeholders and creators to implement the next phase of the campaign, which will be activated during the winter season.”

Diverse offerings

The campaign’s latest phase encouraged Dubai’s diverse community to discover the city’s unique destinations in the summer. Creative guides, colourful social media posts and cross-platform storytelling invited the audience to indulge in Dubai’s distinctive offerings, ranging from beach activities, dining and family-friendly activities at hotels to water parks, water sports adventures and indoor entertainment. The events and activities captured the essence of Dubai’s summer experience and underscored its emergence as a one-of-a-kind summer destination. The campaign coincided with the start of the school summer holidays.

Some of the emirate’s most accomplished creatives, including influencers, photographers, digital media content creators, animators and videographers, came together to create compelling content across traditional and new media, raising the visibility of the city’s major attractions and recreational destinations while capturing Dubai’s distinctive summer vibe.

Six guides

As part of the latest phase of the campaign, a series of interactive bilingual guides were developed by Brand Dubai to help people discover vibrant hotspots in the city and create memorable moments with family and friends. The guides covered exciting summer and weekend activities, summer camps, seaside dining options, and other businesses running fun programmes during the summer.

The first #DubaiDestinations summer guide provided a list of 115 indoor destinations for children, while the second featured 40 of the best summer camps.

The third guide launched by Brand Dubai, titled ‘Staycations and Playcations,’ listed top-rated summer getaways, including hotels and theme parks.

The fourth guide, titled ‘Find Your Summer Hobby’, listed some of Dubai’s world-class sports and physical fitness facilities.

The fifth guide, titled ‘Summer Essentials’, showcased the season’s top culinary experiences and sartorial choices, while the sixth, titled ‘Plan Your Weekend in Dubai’, listed a range of outlets offering diverse experiences in some of Dubai’s hippest areas.