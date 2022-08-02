Dubai: The latest in the series of #DubaiDestinations guides by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, on Tuesday invited residents and visitors to explore the Dubai’s “hotspots” through food, adventure, sports and art.

The sixth instalment, titled ‘Plan Your Weekend in Dubai’, lists a range of outlets offering diverse experiences in some of Dubai’s “hippest” areas, each of which offers a “distinct vibe” and choice of activities.

The areas featured in the guide include Jumeirah, Kite Beach, Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, Al Jaddaf, Dubai Water Canal, Al Quoz, Mina Rashid, Mirdif, Al Khawaneej, Al Wasl, Palm Jumeirah, Bluewaters, JBR, Nad Al Sheba and Al Barsha.

All the guides, available in English and Arabic, can be accessed on Brand Dubai’s digital platforms, including its website branddubai.ae and its Instagram account @branddubai.

Summer campaign

The guide is part of the latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign that invites local and international audiences to enjoy “an epic summer in the world’s best city to live and visit”. Running until the end of August, the campaign encourages residents and visitors to discover Dubai’s diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities.

Fatma Al Mulla, City Branding Executive, Brand Dubai, said: “Our sixth interactive summer guide, ‘Plan Your Weekend in Dubai’, released as part of the latest #DubaiDestinations campaign, enables both residents and travellers to discover a wide range of experiences, ranging from aquatic escapades and sightseeing cruises to specialty cafés and avant-garde art galleries. The guide is a starting point for savouring the charm and dynamism of the city in an intimate new way. The guide has been designed to help families plan their exploration of the city and make the most of a trip to each of its hotspots. The latest guide allows residents and visitors to satisfy their urban wanderlust both by visiting well-known attractions and discovering hidden gems.”

Other guides

The first #DubaiDestinations summer guide lists 115 indoor destinations for children while the second one features 40 of the best summer camps. The third lists top-rated summer getaways, including hotels and theme parks, while the fourth lists a range of activities that can push your physical and creative boundaries and the fifth lists the season’s top culinary experiences and sartorial choices

The #DubaiDestinations campaign is being rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences. Brand Dubai is implementing the #DubaiDestinations campaign with various stakeholders and the creative media community.

A selection from the digital guide Image Credit: Supplied