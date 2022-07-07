1 of 10
During the summer holidays, it’s important to keep your kids busy indoors but also to keep them away from being stuck in front of the TV or playing video games. Instead, it’s great to try something active and different. Here’s a guide on where to take your kids this summer for an awesome day out.
Fabyland: Play time is now. Head to this family-friendly entertainment centre for a day full of arcade games, cool rides and even a soft play area!
Tr88 house: Try out laser tag in a bioluminescent jungle and a soft-play area with treehouses everywhere and mini golf too.
Rolipoli Dubai: This is a softplay area that offers children 4 to 12 years a fun way to learn and explore. They can enjoy activities such as imaginative arts and crafts and interactive storytelling sessions.
Ready Set Go Dubai: Located in the Al Ghurair Warehouse in Al Quoz 3, Ready Set Go is an indoor area with lots of options for kids — a soft play jungle, a trampoline park, a European Role Play Town, a toddlers jungle, party rooms, a cafe and an art gallery.
Cheeeky Monkeys: With various slides, soft play climbing frames and role play areas, this is a great budget-bet for some cool fun. Location: The Beach – JBR, The Pointe and J3 Mall.
Oli Oli: A first of its kind interactive children’s play museum located in Al Quoz, OliOli is an ‘observe and learn’ playground featuring a range of installations, science labs and a cars gallery. Spread across 30,000 square feet, the two-storey facility boasts a massive play area that houses eight galleries that follow the STEAM education theme (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths). There are over 40 exhibits inspired by the work of leading educators, artists and development psychologists.
Woo-hoo!: Edutainment comes in the form of activities that include bubble painting, elephant toothpaste demo, condensation cloud jar, volcano experiment, trumpet craft, sound waves. Kids aged 4 to 9 get to take on their own art projects, examine while observing and conducting science experiments, explore new ideas while using their critical thinking skills, use their imagination with different engineering-based activities, and move and connect while taking part in physical activities that encourage teamwork and focus on using their problem-solving skills as a group. Location: Al Quoz 1 – Dubai.
Bricobilandia: Is a playroom for children; a toy world with houses, restaurants and cafes, police and fire stations, and more.
Extreme Fun: This one features a whole trampoline section, a baby and toddler area, and a large soft play and climbing frame, as well as a variety of pay-to-play arcade games, and a café serving up reasonably priced hot and cold food.
