Dubai: The Beach, City Walk and La Mer, destinations owned and operated by Merex Investment, are all set to celebrate the 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

From July 1 to September 4, The Beach, City Walk and La Mer are hosting a range of best-in-class gastronomy offerings and fun-filled activities for a summer to remember for diners, including a collaboration with Emirates airline, where travellers will receive discounts at participating outlets upon presenting their boarding passes.

Football mania comes to City Walk. Visitors will see three licensed games — OXO, Break it Soccer and Heroes Vs Invaders on a large digital wall along with Xbox football games on weekdays from 4pm to 10pm and on weekends from 2pm to 10pm.

There is live entertainment on the courtyard along with free-style football every weekend, featuring three-time UAE champion Ammar Freez.

Sit back and enjoy

On popular demand, La Mer is seeing the return of the Laguna Waterpark Ladies Night every Friday. From July 3, Laguna Waterpark’s Ladies night is offering endless water activities and an All-You-Can-Eat deal from 7pm to 12am for just Dh250. Visitors can also explore the beach at La Mer, dive into the many restaurants or sit back and enjoy at Roxy Cinemas for summer fun that never ends.

The Beach’s latest tourist hotspot, Pavilion at the Beach, a 60,000 square feet retail space featuring six licensed restaurants — Akiba Dori, Buur, Claw BBQ, Eataly at the Beach, Hurricane’s Grill & Bar and La Mezcaleria — overlooking the Arabian Gulf, is hosting multiple entertainment activities. From latest offers on ladies’ night, happy hours, brunches, 2-for-1 offers, to taco nights and live entertainment, visitors have something to look forward to every day this Summer at Pavilion from July 1 until 4 September.

World-class cuisine

Customers can download the Summer Gourmet Guides from The Beach, City Walk and La Mer websites, which provides the restaurant and cafe listings under the categories: Casual Dining, Dine & Sip, Home Grown, Quick Bites and Sweet Treats. La Mer and The Beach’s Michelin star restaurant nominees, Masti and Bombay Bungalow, are also be offering its world-class Indian cuisine throughout Dubai Summer Surprises.

Customers can also order and pick on the go through the curbside pick-ups at City Walk and The Beach.

Commenting on the Dubai Summer Surprises at Merex Investment’s destinations, Shahram Shamsaee, CEO of Merex Investment, said: “Dubai Summer Surprises comes in line with our vision to reimagine the way visitors enjoy spaces. This year, we look forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy a wide range of Dubai’s best dining outlets across our destinations. Over the next ten weeks of DSS, visitors are welcome to experience the recently-launched Pavilion at The Beach which features six licensed restaurants representing a unique day-to-night concept that offers year-round dining. With its enclosed and temperature-controlled venue with outdoor terraces and a transparent roof, it is the ideal spot for casual dining.

Loyalty points

Visitors at City Walk will be able to enjoy feasts from around the globe while La Mer brings incredible taste offerings together to create a real foodie paradise. All these destinations complement our gastronomy offerings and will provide the visitors unforgettable dining experiences.”

Customers can also continue earning loyalty points at The Beach, La Mer and City Walk through the first-of-its-kind rewards programme, Tickit, which was launched by Dubai Holding in March 2022.