Eid Al Adha 2022: Prayer timings across UAE
Prayer timings: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain
Eid Al Adha prayers will be held across the UAE on Saturday. Worshippers have been advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Guidelines for worshippers: Mosques will be open to the public after Fajr prayers on the day of Eid, and the external yards will implement the approved procedures while loud speakers and social distancing labels will also be provided, with the possibility of using parks and parking lots close to mosques.
Eid Al Adha prayer timings in Dubai: 05:52am. People are advised to avoid gatherings, handshakes and physical greetings, and opt for verbal greetings
Eid Al Adha prayer timings in Abu Dhabi: 05:57am. Worshippers must wear face masks at all times, maintain physical distancing of one metre and use personal or single-use prayer mats.
Eid Al Adha prayer timings in Sharjah: 05:51am. Worshippers are advised to have Green Status on their Al Hosn apps to ensure public safety.
Eid Al Adha prayer timings in Al Ain: 05:51am. People should undergo PCR testing no longer than 72 hours before Eid, to ensure the health and safety of everyone.
Eid Al Adha prayer timings in Fujairah: 05:48am.
Eid Al Adha prayer timings in Umm Al Quwain: 05:50am.
Eid Al Adha prayer timings in Ras Al Khaimah: 05:48am.
Eid Al Adha prayer timings in Ajman: 05:51am.
