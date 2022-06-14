1 of 18
Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL) in Al Jaddaf, during the first-ever exclusive tour inside the Library, while exploring its nine different libraries and facilities and the latest technologies in the public libraries sector. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the Mohammed bin Rashid Library on 13 June 2022, a new cultural beacon in the region.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Built with an investment of AED1 billion, the library aims to cultivate a culture of reading, while supporting the development of creativity, knowledge and art at both individual and social levels. It will provide a platform for intellectual, literary and imaginative minds across the region and the world.
Image Credit: WAM
The Mohammed bin Rashid Library’s facilities, which use the latest technology and artificial intelligence, include an automated storage and electronic book retrieval system, self-service kiosks, a book digitisation laboratory, and smart robots to respond to visitors’ inquiries, in addition to augmented and virtual reality technologies, among others.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The children's Library at Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL).
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The Mohammed bin Rashid Library aims to help people with various interests, especially youth, to access printed and digital books, in order to shape an Arab generation that understands the role of reading and culture in society’s development.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Study rooms at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL). Across its seven floors, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library features a significant amount of content.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
This includes more than 1.1 million printed and digital books in Arabic and foreign languages, over 6 million dissertations, around 73,000 music scores, 75,000 videos, approximately 13,000 articles, and more than 5,000 historical print and digital journals within an archive covering 325 years, along with about 35,000 print and digital newspapers from around the world, and nearly 500 rare collectibles.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The library will officially open its doors to the public on Thursday, 16 June 2022. Above, periodicals library section.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Library is one of the unique public libraries in the region and worldwide. This ambitious monument reflects His Highness’s vision and mindset, aimed at enhancing the UAE’s knowledge and culture sector and building a widely-enlightened and scientifically-rich generation to lead our future and elevate our culture.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The Mohammed bin Rashid Library has nine specialised libraries including The General Library, The Emirates Library, The Young Adults Library, The Children’s Library, The Special Collection Library, The Maps and Atlases Library, The Media and Arts Library, The Business Library and The Periodical Library. In addition to paperback books, the library provides access to a wide range of e-books and other digital media, and access to millions of books, information sources and pieces of content from around the world.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The building has been designed in the form of a wooden stand known as a ‘rahl’, with a total area of 54,000 square metres. Above, digitising laboratory section.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Conference rooms at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Media and Art Library.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The Sensory pod at Children's Library.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The library, which is strategically located in the centre of the city, has natural lighting thanks to the ceiling windows in the building, and is designed to reduce water consumption by 50%. Water is recycled from air conditioners to irrigate green spaces.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Information Center in Mohammed bin Rashid Library.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Quran, Golconda, Deccan, Central India, 11th century AH/17th century, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
An exterior view of the Mohammed bin Rashid library in Al Jaddaf.
Image Credit: WAM