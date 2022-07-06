1 of 10
Summer can be a lethargic time – unless you are in Dubai. From virtual adventures that have you squealing in delight to zipling indoors, there’s something for every taste. What are you waiting for – have a cool season. Above: Sky Zone in Ibn Battuta Mall.
Image Credit: insta/skyzoneuae
Dubai Hills Mall is home to the world's fastest indoor roller coaster, The Storm. Daredevils will be carried high above Dubai's skyline and then thrown into the midst of an epic mega-storm using real-world cinematic special effects. Riders must be at least 130cm tall to board. The price of a ticket is Dhs49 per person.
Image Credit: Courtesy Emaar
VR Park Dubai world’s largest indoor, virtual reality park offers a range of experiences, from dune bashing to freefall from Burj Khalifa. Location: The Dubai Mall.
Image Credit: Insta/ vrparkdubai
Kidzania is an ‘adult life experience’ concept designed for children. It is a world built just for kids complete with streets, buildings, hospitals, restaurants and a fully functioning economy. Children chose a career they are passionate about - radio hosts, pilots, chefs, firemen - and go to work to earn money in the currency ‘Kidzos’, which they then use to pay for food and services. Location: Dubai Mall.
Image Credit: Supplied
The Edge Adventures: Strap in and hang on when you visit this play centre, which is home to a 20-metre indoor zip line that is sure to thrill. There’s also a ninja course and climb wall for the energetic young adventurers. Location: Burjuman.
Image Credit: Insta/theedgeadventures
Ski Dubai: Discover the first indoor ski resort in the Middle East. The mountain-themed wintery setting gives you a chance to ski, snowboard, toboggan and of course, meet some penguins. A perfect activity for people who want to try winter sports in the UAE. Location: Mall of the Emirates.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Adventure HQ: Spend the day getting physical by heading over to the Galleria Mall on Al Wasl road, where the kids can experience Adventure Zone by Adventure HQ, an expansive high and low ropes obstacle course with 12 unique climbing walls. The kids can take part in the mini adventure course, where they can climb on to dinosaur skeletons, castle facades and many other cool creatures. There’s even a climbing wall quiz, but be warned, if you get the answers wrong, you fall. Location The Galleria on Al Wasl Road.
Image Credit: Insta/ adventurezoneae
Bounce is a huge indoor playground that is covered with wall-to-wall trampolines and padding. With a huge free jumping arena, dodgeball court, performance area and a giant inflatable airbag, both parents and kids can feel like they're part of the free jumping revolution. Location: Dubai Al Quoz Industrial Area 1.
Image Credit: Instagram/@bouncemideast
Trampo Extreme: Tap into your inner kid when you head to this park. You’ll be able to compete with the young-ins while showing off your – obviously superior – skills. Then head over to ‘Explore Cave, if you are in the Nakheel Mall branch. This is the biggest indoor cave in UAE.
Image Credit: Insta/Trampo Extreme
JumpBoxx Spread over 22,000 square feet, Jump Boxx is a network of over 100 interconnecting trampolines where visitors can play sports such as dodgeball and basketball, or simply dive into the soft-foam pit. Location: Uptown Mirdif.
Image Credit: Insta/ jumpboxxuae