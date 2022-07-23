Dubai: The fifth in a series of new interactive #DubaiDestinations guides was issued on Saturday by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, featuring the season’s top culinary experiences and fashion choices.

The latest guide lists clothing and food and beverage outlets “that capture Dubai’s distinctive summer vibe”. The guide offers a range of stores that can help “raise your style quotient”, as well as “the coolest stops” for indulging in specialty coffee and “artisanal ice cream”.

The guide is part of the latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign that invites local and international audiences to enjoy “an epic summer in the world’s best city” to live and visit. All the guides, available in English and Arabic, can be accessed on Brand Dubai’s digital platforms, including its website and its Instagram account.

Running until the end of August, the campaign encourages residents and visitors to discover Dubai’s diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities that make the city a one-of-a-kind summer destination.

Fatma Al Mulla, City Branding Executive, Brand Dubai, said: “The ‘Summer Essentials’ guide, our fifth interactive summer guide, released as part of the latest #DubaiDestinations campaign, enables residents and visitors to explore a variety of outlets drawn from Brand Dubai’s ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network.”

She added: “The outlets feature some of Dubai’s most exciting homegrown restaurants offering culinary experiences ranging from gourmet delicacies to creative coffee concoctions and sweet treats. Also featured are clothing stores, each offering unique fashion choices for your summer wardrobe that will help you up your fashion game during the season. Brand Dubai is implementing the #DubaiDestinations campaign with various stakeholders and the creative media community.”

‘Proudly from Dubai’

Brand Dubai’s ‘Proudly from Dubai’ initiative tells the success stories of innovative businesses that were born and initiated in Dubai. It also seeks to tell the story of innovation and creativity shaping Dubai’s emerging business and entrepreneurial culture.

The first #DubaiDestinations summer guide lists 115 indoor destinations for children while the second features 40 of the best summer camps. The third lists top-rated summer getaways, including hotels and theme parks while the fourth features a range of activities that can push your physical and creative boundaries.

All the guides, available in English and Arabic, can be accessed on Brand Dubai’s digital platforms, including its website and its Instagram account.

Key partners