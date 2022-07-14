Dubai: Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has launched on Thursday ‘Find Your Summer Hobby’, a handy list of Dubai hotspots offering a range of activities that can push one’s physical and creative boundaries.
The guide is part of the latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, inviting residents and visitors to enjoy an epic summer in Dubai, making it the best city to live in and visit. Running until the end of August, the campaign encourages residents and visitors to discover Dubai’s diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities that make the city a one-of-a-kind summer destination.
The long list of Dubai hotspots offering summer-safe activities includes gyms, padel academies, surfing and diving centres; performing arts studios, photography schools, and cultural centres. There’s also an exciting roster of Dubai summer hobbies to be pursued by children and adults, families and individuals, men and women, residents and tourists that are entertaining, engaging, and educating.
‘Channel your passion’
Shaima Al Suwaidi, director of Brand Dubai, said: “The ‘Find Your Summer Hobby’ guide, our fourth interactive summer guide that is part of the latest #DubaiDestinations campaign, is designed to help residents and visitors creatively channel their passion into rewarding pastimes during the summer.
“The guide offers a long list of Dubai facilities providing summer-safe hobbies catering to every taste and mood. It lists some of Dubai’s world-class sports and physical fitness facilities that offer activities ranging from parkour to deep-diving, kitesurfing to kayaking, and cross-fit training to yoga. At the same time, the guide also lists studios and labs offering workshops in ceramics designing, cooking, performing arts, and needlework, among others,” she added.
Indoor destinations
The first #DubaiDestinations summer guide lists 115 indoor destinations for children, the second one features 40 exciting summer camps, and the third lists top-rated summer getaways, including hotels and theme parks.
The #DubaiDestinations campaign is being rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences. Key partners in the #DubaiDestinations campaign include the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai; Dubai Municipality; the Roads and Transport Authority; the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Dubai Sports Council; Dubai Ladies Club; Emaar; Dubai Holding; Nakheel Properties; Majid Al Futtaim Group; and Merex Investment Office.