1 of 6
The temperatures are rising and this summer Dubai has a string of cool places that you can hit : From Snow Parks to Ice rinks we have you covered. Put on your warm gear and head to these spots for a cool time.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 6
Located at Times Square Center on Sheikh Zayed Road, Chillout Lounge is a winter wonderland in the heat. With a stunning array of ice sculptures to look at and a warm cup of hot cocoa to enjoy upon arrival, your kids will enjoy the novelty of icy walls and wrapping up warm (the lounge provide you with a warm fuzzy coat, gloves and socks). Chillout is open Saturday to Wednesday from 10 am to 10 pm.
Image Credit: Insta/Chill Out Lounge - Times Square Dubai
3 of 6
Cool down with a trip to the slopes! It may be sweltering outside, but it's a frosty -1 degree to 2 degrees Celsius throughout the year at Ski Dubai, an indoor ski resort filled with deliciously powdery, white snow. While there are skiing and snowboarding lessons and snow penhuin encounters to be had, the Snow Park pass includes unlimited access to the snow park rides, including the Bobsled, Tubing Run, Snow Bumpers, Climbing Wall, Snow Plough Playground, Ice cave and one Zorb Ball (Giant Ball) Ride. Timings: 10 am to 11 pm.
Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News
4 of 6
While little ones from the age of three are welcome to try their hand at learning to ice skate, booking into a Snowfall session at this Dubai Mall-based ice rink offers an even more magical experience. Smaller kids can rent a seal skate support, which functions as a ride for them to sit on while you glide them around the rink. Meanwhile older kids who are just getting use to their ice skates can use a snowman or penguin support to lean on as they find their feet. Timings: 10 am to 12 am.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 6
Kidoos UAE at Al Khawaneej Walk is a play area that is indoors and features activities such as rope courses, a snow park, arts and crafts and more. Timings: 10 am to 10 pm.
Image Credit: Insta/kidoos_uae
6 of 6
It's the world’s only cinema in an indoor ski resort. The immersive cinematic experience allows guests to enjoy the magic of movies surrounded by real snow on the slopes of the World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort. Location: Mall of the Emirates.
Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque / Gulf News