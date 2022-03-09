Walking along the edge of Sky Views Dubai | Glass slide | Sky Views Observatory

With the incredible Dubai skyline complete with iconic landmarks that tower over the city, residents and visitors are always on the lookout for the best way to enjoy the sights of the city. And, as always, the city aims to please and just last year a new attraction opened up and this one offers something for every age.

Sky Views Dubai is located on top of the Address Sky View hotel in Dubai. From observing the sights around and below from a distance and gliding down a transparent slide from one floor to the next to taking a walk on the outer ledge of the skyscraper’s highest pod, this #DubaiDestination caters to all levels of thrill seekers.