1 of 12
Plan summer in Dubai to make the most of everything the city has to offer, from relaxing staycations, exciting live entertainment, gastronomical experiences, family outings and the best shopping deals. The DSS Sale Season from July 1 to September 4 is a 66-day-long period of great offers across over 800 brands in 3,500 outlets. Shoppers can avail 25 to 75 per cent off throughout the ten-week duration of the festival on global brands and local favourites alike.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 12
UNMISSABLE SALES AND OFFERS: The 25 Hour Sale will kick-start the 25th anniversary edition of DSS on July 1 to 2. In association with Majid Al Futtaim malls, residents and visitors can enjoy massive sales starting from 25 per cent, all the way up to 90 per cent off. From 3 until 27 July, 25 offers will be unveiled daily in celebration of the 25th edition of DSS, with each day’s offer only being revealed 24 hours ahead of time on DSS social media channels.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 12
MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT: Enjoy the DSS opening weekend with a live performance by former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson on his Walls World Tour at the Coca-Cola arena on Saturday, 2 July. Tickets start at Dh225. Doors open at 5PM, and the show starts at 7PM.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4 of 12
Head over to The Junction, Alserkal Avenue to see ‘Boeing Boeing’ for some fun-loving live entertainment from 1 to 3 July. Doors open at 7:30PM and the show begins at 9PM. Make sure to sign up early to avail tickets at the reduced price of Dh80.
Image Credit: Pixabay
5 of 12
Or there’s a chance to catch Wish Upon A Star by Fly High Fitness in its second returning showcase on Sunday 3 July at The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates. This breathtaking performance crosses genres, blending dance, musical theatre, gymnastics and martial arts. Tickets start at Dh95 for matinee and evening performances at 2PM and 7PM. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 12
FOOD: City Centre Mirdif and other malls in the city will have a variety of food deals to indulge in.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 12
MODESH WORLD: The 22nd edition of Modesh World makes a return to the Dubai World Trade Centre, at Sheikh Saeed Halls 1, 2, 3 and the Arena on July 1, until August 28. Visit one of the largest indoor entertainment events in the region, and experience a wide range of retail and F&B pop-ups and engaging activities for the whole family, all in an theme park experience.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 12
CITY DECOR: Take in the joy of the DSS season with the delightful ambiance and lighting installations throughout the city. Enjoy the sights of the light structures and artistic installations in the city. Keep a special eye out for Dubai’s beloved characters Modesh and Dana at locations across the city.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 12
EXCITING MALL ACTIVATIONS: Mercato Shopping Mall will host experience for families; the streets will come alive with a Circus Fiesta that includes Moderna Circus, Mongolian Circus, European Circus, a Comedy Street Show and more.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 12
The water and lights show IMAGINE at Dubai Festival City Mall is a great destination for visitors this year from 1 to 4 July. To mark 25 years of DSS, four different shows will take centre stage—The Pirates Tale, Hathi’s Garden, Stardancer and A Child’s Dream—as part of Summer ReIMAGINED. The special shows are free for everyone to enjoy. Dubai Festival City Mall will also host the Modesh Singalong Adventure from 1 to 7 July. Share in the joy of Modesh and Dana exploring the city with songs to sing along to and dances to join in with.
Image Credit: Supplied
11 of 12
MOVIE MAGIC: This year’s special edition of DSS Movie Magic at Reel Cinemas gives movie lovers the opportunity to spend specially themed family cinema nights, summer screenings and other exciting offers. Don’t miss the special guest appearances by the iconic duo Modesh and Dana. Watch the Reel Cinemas social media page for a contest taking place from 1 to 31 July.
Image Credit: Supplied
12 of 12
SHOP AND WIN: Throughout the summer - all the way to 25 September - citizens, residents and visitors will have the chance to take home their own 2022 Mercedes-Benz A 200 and Dh25,000 in cash. Taking part in the Mercedes Mega Raffle is easy - tickets are available for Dh150 across ENOC and EPPCO petrol stations, ZOOM stores, select shopping malls across Dubai.
Image Credit: Supplied