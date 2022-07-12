Dubai: Summer in Dubai is special for both tourists and residents. They cite many reasons and talk of how they never feel the scorching heat with so much to do and explore.

Take Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) for example. The six-week-long shopping and entertainment extravaganza is a major reason for shoppers to flock to Dubai during peak summer.

Hotels and resorts in Dubai too offer good summer promotions for visitors and staycationing residents, which is also another attraction. And of course, there are any number of entertainment and eating out options that are available, both outdoors and indoors.

Gulf News spoke to a few people to find out why they think there's no place like Dubai to spend summers. Here's what they have to say.

Summer, a time to save on hotel deals

Dutch–Lebanese expatriate Tamara Hussein Tarhini, 30, said summer in Dubai is a great time to save money on hotel deals. “Many hotels offer great summer offers, so it is a good time to enjoy a staycation. As the temperature soars, hotels drop their prices in Dubai. Even the most luxurious hotels in Dubai, such as the iconic Atlantis the Palm or Jumeirah Zabeel Saray offer stays for people with smaller budgets,” said Tarhini.

Tamara Hussein Tarhini says summer in Dubai is a great time to save money on staycation hotel deals. Image Credit: Supplied

Tarhini, a mother of two, said Dubai summer is a perfect time for families to bond. “There are so many kid-friendly destinations to keep one entertained. There are many indoor family-friendly venues, too, she added.”

Brisk bookings

Simon Leigh, managing director, Premier Inn MENA, which has nine hotels across the country, said, “Bookings are coming in from the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] and the domestic market, with guests taking advantage of attractive rates and seasonal events such as DSS. There’s also a high volume of traffic to our website, through which guests get guaranteed lowest rates and additional benefits like early check-in and late check-out.

Simon Leigh, managing director, Premier Inn MENA, says all properties of the group are in high demand during summer. Image Credit: Supplied

"All of our properties are in demand, but bookings are particularly high at our Ibn Battuta Mall, Al Jaddaf and Barsha Heights hotels in Dubai due to their convenient locations with shopping malls and tourist attractions nearby. As always, our airport hotels in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi are also a hub of activity, with guests booking overnight accommodation before their flights or after their arrival in the UAE.”

An amazing time to shop

Arathi Bharat Agarwal, 42, an Indian Kathak dancer who is staying in Dubai during this summer, said she enjoys DSS to the hilt. “Summer is such an amazing time to go shoppping in Dubai. Across the city, there are massive discounts for DSS. Mirdif City Centre (MCC) and Mall of the Emirates (MOE) are my favourite shopping destinations.”

For Arathi Bharat Agarwal and her family, the DSS discounts are a big draw. Image Credit: Supplied

Agarwal said her children love to swim and hang out at the beaches in Dubai during the evenings or early mornings. “One of their favourite spots is the La Mer water park. IMG Worlds of Adventure is amazing too,” she said.

Loads of indoor and outdoor activities

According to Tamer Abdel Latif Mohamed, 38, a French teacher in Dubai, the city is filled with many fun indoor and outdoor activities during this time of the year, Mohamed said.

Tamer Abdel Latif Mohamed makes it a point to explore the many special outdoor and indoor activities that Dubai offers during summer. Image Credit: Supplied

“One of the best places I love to hang out during the summer is the pool or the beach. “One of my go-to places for the summer is kayaking on Jumeirah Beach. On weekend mornings, I just pay Dh60 on the spot and enjoy the rides there.” Mohamed said he and his friends also love to visit the Aquaventure Waterpark.

Shopaholic's paradise

Lebanese expatriate Joumana Chouman, 49, said Dubai summer is all about shopping.

Dubai summer is all about shopping, says shopaholic Joumana Chouman. Image Credit: Supplied

“Malls in Dubai offer one of the best shopping experiences for ‘shopaholics’ like me. I love to walk inside the malls, just to explore the fashion brands and the discounts on offer. I am also never tired watching the attractions at Dubai Mall, such as the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, Kidzania, and the VR Park. Apart from that, Kite Beach is my favourite destination in Dubai,” Chouman said.

Boat rides, Ski Dubai and eating out

Irish expatriate John Jennings, 38, said he loves to go outdoors. He particularly enjoys boat rides with friends to Dubai Marina during the summer.

John Jennings loves the outdoor entertainment and dining options that Dubai offers through the year. Image Credit: Supplied