Dubai: The Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution on Monday warned the public against publishing or sharing misleading news, information or rumours about COVID-19 precautionary measures taken by competent authorities.
The public has been also warned against inciting others not to follow precautionary measures, or making fun of them.
In a statement issued on Monday, the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution said: “It was recently noticed that some COVID-19 infected users are publishing and sharing visual materials and audio recordings, on social media platforms accompanied by lyrical clips and comments, calling for non-compliance with precautionary measures, and making fun of them. This affects the ongoing efforts being made by the UAE to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. We call on all members of society to avoid these behaviours, which are punishable by law.
Punishable by law
That statement added that, in accordance with the regulation for controlling violations and administrative sanctions to limit the spread of the COVID-19, committing any of the above mentioned acts exposes perpetrators to administrative or penal penalties prescribed under Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumours and cybercrime.
The Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution urged everyone, including social media users, to be responsible and have a sense of patriotism when sharing any news related to COVID-19.