Dubai: M42, one of the biggest healthcare companies in the UAE, will now manage the Zayed Military Hospital in Sharjah’s Al Batayeh area. This is the first entry into the northern emirates for M42, which is a Mubadala Health and the healthcare division of Abu Dhabi based G42.

The new deal in Sharjah will see M42 provide access to its services to over 3 million people across the northern emirates. “Our partnership with the Ministry of Defence is significant, expanding our footprint in the UAE and helping us deliver access to specialized healthcare to more people,” said Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group CEO of M42.

It will take on full-scale operations at Zayed Military Hospital – Al Batayeh in early 2025. M42 will 'provide specialized clinical services to communities in the UAE’s northern areas, including military personnel and their families' through the facility.

The Sharjah hospital opened in 2021 and has around 200 beds.

M42 was created in 2022 by merging the healthcare focused operations of Mubadala and G42. It’s assets include in Abu Dhabi include the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Healthpoint Hospital, and others.

The portfolio also features Mubadala Health Dubai.

We are bringing advanced services and specialized expertise closer to the people in the northern regions, ensuring the highest quality of care for all. - Hasan Jasem Al Nowais of M42

Market analysts see the latest deal as further consolidation of the UAE healthcare sector, driven in the main by M42 and PureHealth. “They have the size and the funds, and together own some of the biggest healthcare assets in the country,” said an analyst. “There is so much potential in Sharjah and the northern emirates to build healthcare capacities, more so as other emirates make medical insurance a must for all.”

While PureHealth went on to an extremely well-received IPO, another major healthcare deal was a consortium involving Fajr Capital taking majority stake in Aster DM, the Dubai headquartered hospital operator.

Heading into new markets

M42 recently launched a 'one-stop tech-enabled' diabetes facility under the Imperial College London Diabetes Centre in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi. Also, it partnered with Bahrain's Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund, to launch the Amana Healthcare facility there.