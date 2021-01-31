Dubai: Dubai Police have urged the public to report anyone failing to comply with precautionary measures to curb COVID-19.
According to Dubai Media Office, police said the public can call the non-emergency hotline number 901 to report people who are not following precautionary measures. Dubai Police stated that people can also report through the ‘Police Eye’ service via the Dubai Police smart application.
Last week, Dubai Police issued 443 fines for not wearing a mask. The fine for not wearing a mask is Dh3,000.
Along with that, 1,569 warnings were issued to the offenders and 17 gatherings were found to have violated the precautionary measures.
Dubai Police said these fines were issued while inspections were carried out at five shopping malls across Dubai during the current month.