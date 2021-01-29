Dubai: Around 6,500 business establishments in Dubai were either closed or issued fines and stern warnings since March 2020 for not adhering to the precautionary measures against COVID-19, the civic body tweeted on Friday.
Dubai Municipality added it has consistently carried out half a million inspections since March last year to ensure public health and safety.
420 inspectors
Dr Naseem Muhammad Rafee, Director of Dubai Municipality’s Health and Safety Department, said: “Community health and safety is our priority. We have more than 420 inspection staff and more than 73,000 health supervisors have been trained in restaurants and cafes to ensure the implementation of the precautionary and preventive measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19."
Meanwhile, Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED) is also conducting daily inspections across open markets and commercial establishments in Dubai. The DED has reiterated its directives to traders to strictly follow the precautionary measures. It has also called on the public to report any rule violation or harmful practises through the Dubai Consumer app, available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, or by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website.