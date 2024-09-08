Delhi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in New Delhi on an official visit to India on Sunday.

Upon arrival at the airport, he was received by Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, and was honoured with a traditional red-carpet reception, during which the national anthems of both the UAE and India were played.

Sheikh Khaled reviewed a ceremonial guard of honour and observed a traditional cultural performance reflecting India’s deep-rooted heritage and rich culture.

His Highness was greeted by several senior government officials in India, as well as Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Dr Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, Ambassador of the UAE to India.

UAE delegation