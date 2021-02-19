A drone deployed by Sharjah Police to keep a watch on public compliance with COVID-19 safety protocol. Image Credit: Courtesy: Sharjah Police

Sharjah: In an attempt to raise awareness on the preventive and precautionary measures to limit the spread of coronavirus and to preserve the health and safety of people, Sharjah’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management team, in cooperation with the Air Wing Department of the General Directorate of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior, launched a large-scale awareness campaign to raise health awareness among community members. The awareness campaign involves broadcasting direct messages through police patrols and drones. Additionally, air patrols will also be carried out to monitor compliance with preventive and precautionary measures.

The authorities reported that the campaign was launched at noon on Friday, in association with the Air Wing Department of the General Administration for Security Support at the Ministry of Interior, and was accompanied by police patrols and drones broadcasting awareness messages in multiple languages through loudspeakers. These messages were delivered at 35 sites, including the industrial zones and mosque courtyards before and after the Friday [Juma’a] prayers. The Air Wing Administration undertook air patrols, especially in the industrial areas, and conducted aerial photography to monitor the extent of commitment among the public to the precautionary measures. The live video feed was transmitted directly to the Central Operations Room at Sharjah Police General Headquarters for monitoring, evaluation and follow-up.