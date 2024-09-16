Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of the fourth season of Sharjah Safari, which will offer visitors a unique experience that blends entertainment, learning and exploration. This reflects the directives and insightful vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in caring for the environment and focusing on natural life. The birth of over 300 new animals and birds until September 2024 is a significant achievement for us.

"These births are not just an addition to the African wildlife at Sharjah Safari but are a tangible proof of the success of our biodiversity conservation strategies and our efforts to protect endangered species. These unique moments, allowing visitors to see young animals interacting with their mothers, provide an invaluable experience and a deeper connection with nature and the life cycle.”

The new season at Sharjah Safari will offer visitors the chance to explore diverse environments. Image Credit: Supplied

She added: “Seeing the excitement in the eyes of visitors, especially children, as they interact with animals in settings that mimic their natural habitats and understand the importance of preserving natural environments, motivates us to continually develop our programs and activities. We look forward to welcoming more visitors this new season, which promises quality additions and adventures that will create lasting memories. We have completed numerous logistical and developmental preparations to ensure the comfort and satisfaction of guests across the safari’s various facilities and attractions.”

Immersive experience

The new season at Sharjah Safari will offer visitors the chance to explore diverse environments that replicate African wildlife habitats, from vast plains to tropical forests. This immersive experience will include thrilling adventures where visitors can observe a wide range of wildlife in their natural settings, providing a clearer perspective and deeper experience, allowing closer and safer interactions with the animals and their environments.

Meeting the diverse range of animals at Sharjah Safari will be a veritable treat. Image Credit: Supplied

The new season will also include educational and recreational activities for children and families, such as interactive animal shows and workshops aimed at raising environmental awareness about the importance of conservation and wildlife protection, offering an educational experience that goes beyond mere entertainment.

It is worth noting that the previous season at Sharjah Safari introduced many enhancements to the African bird and animal show, showcasing their natural behaviors in engaging and exciting settings. Visitors also experienced real adventures among wetlands, canyons, valleys, small lakes, waterfalls, rocky mountains, and vast African landscapes, with rare and diverse African trees and shrubs.

12 different environments

Sharjah Safari spans 12 different environments inspired by various regions of Africa, covering an area of 8sqkm, including Into Africa, Sahel, Savannah, Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Moremi, Kalahari and Niger Valley, representing the life and landscapes of the continent and mimicking real African regions. It houses over 50,000 animals from more than 120 species of animals and birds within the Al Bridi Reserve in Al Dhaid.