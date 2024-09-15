Dubai: A new initiative to fund research projects, called ‘Dubai Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Grant Initiative’, was announced on Sunday.

The announcement was made on X by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

“Research and development are fundamental to the success of cities, nations, and economies. Our vision is for Dubai to become one of the world’s top cities in supporting researchers and scientists by offering the necessary funding, infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks to drive progress in the research field.

"Today, we are proud to announce a new initiative to fund and support research, development, and innovation under the ‘Dubai Research and Development Program,’ led by the Dubai Future Foundation,” he said.

“This initiative will provide grants and essential resources to bring groundbreaking projects and ambitious ideas to life in Dubai. We anticipate outstanding contributions from academics, researchers, national and international universities, and research institutions from the UAE and across the globe.”

20 projects

The ‘Dubai RDI Grant Initiative’ aims to support up to 20 research projects in the next phase. The selection process will be governed by a specific set of criteria and standards.

The initiative will focus on two RDI Priority Sectors: Cognitive Cities and Health and Life Sciences, explored through Cross-cutting Technologies in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Robotics Systems.

Examples of research projects in Cognitive Cities include Smart Mobility, Traffic Management, Smart Grids, and PropTech. Health and Life Sciences will address potential topics such as Precision Medicine, Preventive Genetic Sequencing, Cell-Cultured Foods, and Crop Resilience. AI will be focused on applications such as Fintech, Natural Language Processing, and Computer Vision. Robotics Systems will focus on innovative robotic applications in key sectors such as Logistics, Construction, Aviation, and Healthcare.

To achieve the initiative’s objectives and bring the eligible projects to life, Dubai Future Foundation will work with a group of local and international partners across public and private sectors, as well as universities and research institutions.

Dubai Research and Development Programme

The Dubai Research and Development Program, led by Dubai Future Foundation, aims to develop innovative, knowledge- and experience-based solutions to address the most pressing local and global challenges. The Program also seeks to support existing key economic sectors while creating new opportunities for growth.

In addition, the Program strengthens national efforts to identify the most impactful upcoming transformations and how to adapt and prepare for them. It also plays a key role in ensuring a robust infrastructure for emerging sectors, aiming to enhance the emirate’s economic agility.