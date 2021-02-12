Dubai: Dubai Police, in cooperation with Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, have issued a Dh50,000 fine to a local tour operator after he was found organising an outdoor gathering without adhering to the COVID-19 precautionary measures, the Dubai Media Office tweeted on Friday.
Earlier, Dubai Police had broken up a party at a Dubai apartment and slapped a Dh50,000 fine on the host. The fine was issued for not following COVID-19 protocol, including not observing social distancing and not wearing face masks. Each participant at the party was fined Dh15,000.
Dubai Police had earlier also suspended the licences of two yacht operators for a month and imposed a Dh50,000 fine on each for organising private yacht parties without complying with the mandatory COVID-19 precautionary measures. The incidents were reported last Sunday and Wednesday.
On Thursday, the authorities slapped a Dh5,000 fine on a shop for organising a gathering where people were found not wearing masks and not adhering to social-distancing norms. Last week, Dubai Police had shut down a desert camp for flouting COVID-19 measures and the camp operator was fined Dh50,000. Each of the participants at the camp was fined Dh15,000 for violating COVID-19 safety precautions.