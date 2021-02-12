Sharjah: Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), a UAE-based civil society organisation, has organised a series of activities to promote public awareness on cancer and the importance of early detection. The drive is in line with the sixth edition of GCC Cancer Awareness Campaign.
Two virtual workshops were conducted recently, in collaboration with University of Sharjah. The first session focused on educating the participants about colon cancer, while the second workshop discussed gallbladder and bile duct cancer.
Amel Al Maazmi, the FOCP director of Corporate Excellence, said: “Our participation in the sixth edition of GCC Cancer Awareness Campaign stems from our belief in the need to formulate and implement a common regional vision for combatting cancer. We participate in local, regional and international programmes and activities to raise awareness on cancer, which are in line with the directives of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and Founder and Royal Patron of FOCP, to support all societal and institutional efforts to curb the disease.”
‘Colour my World’
On February 11, FOCP held a virtual forum titled ‘Colour my World’, in collaboration with Tawam Hospital, to provide moral support and instil hope in cancer patients. Another online event, ‘Joy Cart’, was held in cooperation with Sharjah Department of Health Promotion to highlight and honour the talents of children suffering from cancer. There will be a repeat of ‘Colour my World’ on February 15 — in time for the observation of International Childhood Cancer Day. Another ‘Colour my World’ session on life skills will be held on February 21 via Zoom and FOCP’s social media platforms.
Al Maazmi noted that FOCP was increasing its efforts to raise community awareness on cancer and instil hope and positive energy among the patients since the COVID-19 outbreak.