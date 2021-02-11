Dubai: People planning to visit Dubai Police’s headquarter, police stations and customer service centres must now present a negative PCR test report before entry.
This new measure was announced by Dubai Police, with effect from Saturday, February 13. The move is in line with the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Crisis and Disasters Management team in Dubai Police approved mandatory PCR test for all customers who wish to enter the main building of Dubai Police or its buildings in other parts of the emirate, including all the customer happiness centres.
Only those customers who have a negative PCR test report, with a validity not exceeding 48 hours after receiving the result, will be permitted to enter these buildings. Those who have been vaccinated [with two doses of vaccine] will be permitted to enter without a PCR test report.
Read more
- After COVID-19, UAE healthcare sector's next challenge is to work on its rates
- COVID-19: UAE reports 3,525 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths
- Dh5,000 fine slapped on shop by Dubai Police for flouting COVID-19 safety rules
- Dubai Health Authority issues detailed guidelines for close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients
Dubai Police have urged customers to use the police’s smart application on their smartphones or visit the Dubai Police website to get the services required. Police have also advised customers to use the Smart Police Stations (SPS) for their transactions as well as call the non-emergency hotline number 901 for services.