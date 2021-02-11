Dubai: UAE reported 3,525 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases in the country to 339,667.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced 18 fatalities, bringing the death toll from COVID-19 to 974.
In the past 24 hours, said the Ministry, 180,340 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, leading to the discovery of the new infections.
Meanwhile, 3,734 recoveries were also announced, bringing the total number of those who've recovered in the UAE to 319,787.
