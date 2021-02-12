Dubai: Another 3,307 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 342,974, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.
According to the ministry’s latest update, the newly detected patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 164,551 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 323,191 after 3,404 COVID-19 patients received the all-clear. This means that there are currently 18,797 active cases under treatment in the country.
The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll also rose to 986 as 12 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.