Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) on Sunday said it has issued a decision to administratively close ‘Food Zone Catering Contracts’ outlet in Mafraq Industrial Area.
On its X account, ADAFSA said the establishment has been found in violation of Law No. 2 of 2008 regarding food in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation.
“Furthermore, its practices pose a significant risk to public health,” the Authority added.
Last week, another Abu Dhabi eatery (Amir Al Sham Restaurant and Grills) was closed for failing to take effective corrective actions, despite repeated warnings to address food safety violations, including an insect infestation.