Dubai Police arrested a young man for breaching mandatory COVID-19 home quarantine rules.

The man violated COVID-19 preventive rules and posted a video on social media saying he had gone out to buy coffee despite being infected with the virus, endangering his life and that of others, Dubai Police said.

The man has been put under quarantine and legal action has been taken against him, said Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police, in a statement.

“Not only did he violate home quarantine laws, he also deliberately bragged about his recklessness and published a video on social media platforms. His irresponsible action provoked public opinion as he endangered the lives of others," Brig. Al Jallaf said.

The Director of Dubai CID reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to safeguard the community from potential risks, and enforce the rule of law in this regard, especially the Attorney General’s Resolution No. 38 of 2020 on the list of violations and administrative sanctions for non-compliance with precautionary measures and guidelines put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Resolution outlines specific penalties for violating precautionary measures, which include a fine of Dh 50,000 for failing to adhere to home quarantine instructions.

Brig. Al Jallaf further noted that Article 31 of the UAE’s cyber-crime law states that encouraging violation of the laws and regulations of the State by publishing information is punishable by imprisonment and/or a fine of between Dh200,000 and Dh1,000,000.

Brig. Al Jallaf also reminded the public that '#We_Are_All_Responsible' and called on all members of the community to comply with the protective measures and guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.