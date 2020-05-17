1 of 8
Al- Futtaim Toyota has launched the all-new Toyota C-HR compact SUV in the UAE. With the new model, the brand seeks to capitalise on the fact that it is the only hybrid in its class.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 8
A new ‘clean-sheet’ design with coupe-like profile and sharp lines, the C-HR points to the brand’s future design language in this hotly contested segment.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 8
With claims to the lowest fuel consumption in its category, the C-HR delivers average economy figures of 23.9 kilometres per litre.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 8
The C-HR is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, which promises an involved driving experience. Toyota claims the low centre of gravity and double-wishbone rear suspension contribute to greater stability and handling along with better ride comfort.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 8
The cabin is clean and simple in its layout, with the dashboard incorporating a 4.2-inch colour LCD Multi-Information Display and a 7-inch centre display with an onboard multimedia system and full smartphone integration.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 8
Toyota says the seats are “ultra-supportive” and the dual-mode air conditioning system adds to the comfort and convenience of the driver and passengers.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 8
The compact crossover comes with a 1.8-litre full-hybrid powertrain delivering a total output of 121 horsepower with power sent to the wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 8
The C-HR comes equipped with an array of active and passive safety features including Vehicle Stability Control, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Tyre Pressure Warning System, and Hill-start Assist Control among others.
Image Credit: Supplied