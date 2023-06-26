Awareness drive

Brig. Gen. Arif Hassan bin Hudaib, Director of the Media and Public Relations Department, said: “We are keen in Sharjah Police to organise sustainable awareness campaigns through various electronic platforms, especially during the state’s official holidays, to enhance the quality of life.”

He stressed the key role played by security media in enhancing community awareness, raising the public’s sense of security, and creating a safe environment consistent with the standards of security and quality of life for the UAE community.

Message for a safe holiday

Brig. bin Hudaib said: “Eid brings joy...but there are practices that some people do that may turn moments of joy into sadness. Based on these erroneous practices, the awareness campaign focused on the need for parents to be vigilant in monitoring their children during family visits during the Eid holidays, warning them of the dangers of neglect and leaving children alone in their vehicles, or leaving the vehicles without making sure that they are closed, which may cause them to suffocate due to the high temperature and lack of oxygen.”

Traffic safety

The campaign also seeks to raise awareness of the need for vehicle drivers to adhere to traffic safety controls, and maintain the security and safety of all road users.

Danger of fireworks

Among the educational messages is a warning to community members of the danger of using fireworks among children during the celebration of the Eid holiday, and the resulting accidents and injuries that may turn feelings of joy into sadness.

Caution on the beach

Parents and adults were also urged to take caution when going to the beach, as there is huge turnout to the beach during the holidays that coincide with the summer season.

The parents must ensure they adhere to instructions on safety boards on the beaches and never allowing children to go to the beach without supervision.

Community solidarity, a safe community

Brig. bin Hudaib called on the community members to work together with advice and guidance and cooperate with the police agencies to achieve the goals of the campaign and celebrate a safe and happy Eid.

Emergency numbers

Police urged citizens, residents and visitors to report emergency incidents to the hotline 999.

999 Emergency hotline in the UAE

For non-emergency incidents, call 901.

901 Non-emergency number in the UAE

Report negative behaviour