Sharjah: This coming Eid Al Adha, authorities here have rolled out a safe holiday campaign.
The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Media and Public Relations Department, launched an awareness campaign ahead of the Eid Al Adha holidays, to enhance community awareness among citizens, residents and visitors under the “Hapy and Safe Eid” campaign.
Awareness drive
Brig. Gen. Arif Hassan bin Hudaib, Director of the Media and Public Relations Department, said: “We are keen in Sharjah Police to organise sustainable awareness campaigns through various electronic platforms, especially during the state’s official holidays, to enhance the quality of life.”
READ MORE
He stressed the key role played by security media in enhancing community awareness, raising the public’s sense of security, and creating a safe environment consistent with the standards of security and quality of life for the UAE community.
Message for a safe holiday
Brig. bin Hudaib said: “Eid brings joy...but there are practices that some people do that may turn moments of joy into sadness. Based on these erroneous practices, the awareness campaign focused on the need for parents to be vigilant in monitoring their children during family visits during the Eid holidays, warning them of the dangers of neglect and leaving children alone in their vehicles, or leaving the vehicles without making sure that they are closed, which may cause them to suffocate due to the high temperature and lack of oxygen.”
We are keen in Sharjah Police to organise sustainable awareness campaigns through various electronic platforms, especially during the state’s official holidays, to enhance the quality of life.
Traffic safety
The campaign also seeks to raise awareness of the need for vehicle drivers to adhere to traffic safety controls, and maintain the security and safety of all road users.
Danger of fireworks
Among the educational messages is a warning to community members of the danger of using fireworks among children during the celebration of the Eid holiday, and the resulting accidents and injuries that may turn feelings of joy into sadness.
Caution on the beach
Parents and adults were also urged to take caution when going to the beach, as there is huge turnout to the beach during the holidays that coincide with the summer season.
The parents must ensure they adhere to instructions on safety boards on the beaches and never allowing children to go to the beach without supervision.
Community solidarity, a safe community
Brig. bin Hudaib called on the community members to work together with advice and guidance and cooperate with the police agencies to achieve the goals of the campaign and celebrate a safe and happy Eid.
Emergency numbers
Police urged citizens, residents and visitors to report emergency incidents to the hotline 999.
999Emergency hotline in the UAE
For non-emergency incidents, call 901.
901Non-emergency number in the UAE
Report negative behaviour
To report any negative behaviour, message the “guard” service on the Sharjah Police website www.shjpolice.gov.ae and the force’s smart app.