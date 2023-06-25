Parking

Except for the multi-level parking terminals, all public parking will be free of charge from June 27 to 30.

Customers Happiness Centres

All Customers Happiness Centres will be closed from June 27 to 30, except for Al Kifaf Happiness Centre, which will remain open 24/7. The Smart Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, and RTA Head Office will also be operating 24/7 as usual.

Metro and tram

Metro Red and Green Stations on the Red Line will be operating as follows: On June 23-24, 26-30, and July 1, the metro service will run from 5am to 1am (on the following day). On June 25 and July 2, the metro timing will be from 8am to 1am (on the following day).

The Tram will operate as follows: On June 23-24, 26-30, and July 1, from 6am to 1am (on the following day). On June 25 and July 2, the tram timing will be from 9am to 1am (on the following day).

Service-Provider Centres

All service-provider centres (technical testing of vehicles) and Customer Happiness Centres will be closed from June 27 to 30.

Public Bus

The timings of public buses within Dubai will be as follows: Monday to Thursday from 04:30 am to 12:30 am (on the following day), Friday from 05:00 am to 01:00 am (on the following day), and Saturday and Sunday from 06:00 am to 01:00 am (on the following day).

Inter-city bus routes currently operating, are: (E16) from Al Sabkha to Hatta, (E100) from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi, (E101) from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi, (E102) from Ibn Battuta to Al Mussafah, (E201) from Al Ghubaiba To Al Ain, (E303) from the Union Station to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E306) from Al Ghubaiba to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E307) from City Centre Deira to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E307A) from Abu Hail to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E315) from Etisalat Station to Muwaileh in Sharjah, (E400) from the Union Station to Ajman, (E411) from the Etisalat Station to Ajman and (E700) from the Union Station to Fujairah.

NOTE: Route (E100) from and to Al Ghubaiba Bus Station will be re-routed to Ibn Battuta Bus Station from 02:00 pm onwards daily from 27 June 2023 to 2 July 2023.

Marine Transport

Water Bus

Dubai Marina (BM1) Marina Walk (and vice versa) from 12:00 pm to 12:11 am (on the following day), Marina Promenade - Marina Mall (and vice versa) from 04:11 pm to 11:17 pm, Marina Terrace - Marina Walk (and vice versa) from 04:08 pm to 11:16 pm, and Full Line 04:08 pm to 10:56 pm.

Water Taxi

Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3) from 04:00 pm to 11:40 pm on demand from 03:00 pm to 11:00 pm. The customers have to make a prior booking.

Abra

Dubai Old Souq - Baniyas (CR3) from 10:00 am - 11:20 pm, Al Fahidi - Sabkha (CR4) from 10:00 am - 11:25 pm, Al Fahidi - Deira Old Souq (CR5) from: 10:00 am - 11:25 pm, Baniyas - Seef (CR6) from: 10:00 am - 11:57 pm, Dubai Festival City - Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9) from: 04:00 pm - 11:20 pm, Al Jaddaf - Dubai Festival City (BM2) from: 08:00 am - 11:30 pm, Dubai Old Souq – Al Marfa Souq (CR12) from: 04:20 pm - 10:50 pm, Deira Old Souq – Al Marfa Souq (CR13) from 04:05 pm to 10:35 pm, and the tourist service from the Sheikh Zayed Road Station (TR6) from 04:00 pm to 10:15 pm.

Dubai Ferry