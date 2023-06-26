1. Dubai announces free parking for Eid Al Adha break
Except for multi-level parking terminals, all public parking spaces will be free of charge
2. Get cheaper air tickets: Know these booking hacks
Top tips from travel platforms: Be patient, delete your cookies, plan ahead, be flexible
3. Dubai’s population crosses 3.6 million for the first time
Milestone reached by 1% rise in Quarter 1 of 2023, show figures by Dubai Statistics Centre
4. Watch: 'Youngest' Hajj volunteer serving pilgrims
What I’m doing is a great blessing that many people wish to do, says Saudi girl
5. When Shahzada Dawood, wife survived horror plane plunge
‘It’s then that I realised that my life had changed and would never be the same again’