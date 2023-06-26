1. Dubai announces free parking for Eid Al Adha break

Except for multi-level parking terminals, all public parking spaces will be free of charge

2. Get cheaper air tickets: Know these booking hacks

Top tips from travel platforms: Be patient, delete your cookies, plan ahead, be flexible

3. Dubai’s population crosses 3.6 million for the first time

Milestone reached by 1% rise in Quarter 1 of 2023, show figures by Dubai Statistics Centre

4. Watch: 'Youngest' Hajj volunteer serving pilgrims

What I’m doing is a great blessing that many peo​​​​​​​ple wish to do, says Saudi girl

5. When Shahzada Dawood, wife survived horror plane plunge

‘It’s then that I realised that my life had changed and would never be the same again’

