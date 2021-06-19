Abu Dhabi: Two people, who had sustained minor injuries from a fire that broke out in a 12-storey residential building in Abu Dhabi’s Al Maamoura area on Thursday, have been hospitalised for treatment.
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority said in a statement on Saturday that the fire in the residential building, which also houses a popular confectionery store and an eatery, was successfully brought under control by emergency response teams.
The Authority’s Operations Room received reports of the blaze on Thursday evening, and the fire soon spread to the adjacent building. Brigadier General Mohamed Al Ameri, Director General at the authority, said emergency response teams accordingly closed down roads in the neighbourhood and diverted traffic in the interest of public safety.
Al Ameri said investigations are currently underway to determine the exact cause of the fire. He, however, praised the efforts of the response teams that quickly launched efforts to protect the residents. He also thanked the residents for supporting these efforts.
The official also called upon building and company owners to adhere to fire prevention measures and support response efforts in case of any accident.