Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Sir Geoffrey Arthur, UK Political Resident in the Gulf, at the signing of the Treaty of Friendship between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom at Al Diyafah Palace in Jumeirah, Dubai on 2 Dec 1971.
Image Credit: National Archives
Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, then adviser to Sheikh Zayed, was appointed as the Foreign Minister in the first cabinet, and he announced to the media the formation of the UAE. Above, Ahmad Khalifa Al Suwaidi reading the statement about the formation of the United Arab Emirates Al Diafah Palace in Jumeirah in Dubai.
Image Credit: National Archives
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan prior to the raising of the UAE flag following the proclamation of the Union at Al Diafah Palace in Jumeirah in Dubai on 2 Dec 1971.
Image Credit: National Archives
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan following the proclamation of the Union of the United Arab Emirates and the raising of the flag in Jumeirah in Dubai on 2 Dec 1971.
Image Credit: National Archives
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmad Al Mu'alla and Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi in a group photograph after the proclamation of the Union of the United Arab Emirates at Al Diafah Palace in Jumeirah in Dubai on 2 Dec 1971.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: National Archives
The first UAE Cabinet meeting being attended by Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister for Finance and Industry.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
An aerial view of Abu Dhabi corniche at the time of federation formed in 1971.
Image Credit: National Archives
An aerial view of Dubai creek.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 1971. Sheikh Mohammed was appointed Head Of Dubai Police and Security in 1968 and UAE Minister of Defence after federation in 1971. He was the youngest minister of defence in the world at that time.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
An aerial view of Abu Dhabi International Airport (now Al Bateen Executive Airport).
Image Credit: National Archives
Dubai International airport in 1971. The first airport had only four gates. Construction of the airport was ordered by the late ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, in 1959. It officially opened in 1960 with its first airfield, at which time it was able to handle aircraft the size of a Douglas DC-3 on a 1,800-metre-long (5,900 ft) runway made of compacted sand.
Image Credit: Dubai Airports
A view of Khorfakkan.
Image Credit: National Archives
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan during his tour of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, accompanied by Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmad Al Mu'alla in July 1971.
Image Credit: National Archives
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan is accompanied by Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during his tour in the Northern Emirates.
Image Credit: National Archives
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mubarak Bin Mohamed Al Nahyan watching the Abu Dhabi Defense Force (ADF) soldiers during the ceremony held in celebration of the 5th Accession Day of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Image Credit: National Archives
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan seen listening to a teacher presenting a project concerning static electricity during the first annual exhibition at Al Kindi Primary School in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: National Archives
Residential buildings in Dubai.
Image Credit: National Archives
Dubai creek in 1971.
Image Credit: National Archives