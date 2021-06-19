Dubai: Wearing white shirts, comfortable clothing and with face masks on, around 70 people of various ages and skills took part in the advanced celebration of the Seventh International Day of Yoga (IDY), organised by the Consulate General of India at Ismaili Centre in Oud Metha here on Saturday.
IDY is celebrated every year on June 21 across the world, after the United Nations designated it as International Day of Yoga in 2014, following a call by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a global celebration of yoga — an ancient practise that originated in India more than 5,000 years ago.
The first IDY was observed on June 21, 2015, and since then “the Government of India has taken the opportunity to celebrate it across the world with great enthusiasm and mass participation to create awareness about yoga and its benefits to lead a healthy life,” according to the Indian Consulate.
‘Yoga is for everyone’
Indian Consul-General Dr Aman Puri led the celebrations in Dubai, which carried the theme: ‘Building Inner Strength, Amidst Outer Crisis’. Puri said: “Yoga is for everyone, and everyone is for yoga. Yoga is not a religion, nor should it be seen as belonging to any particular religion. It is a science — the science of wellbeing, the science of integrating the body, mind, and soul, the science of actualising our full potential.
“Yoga’s increasing popularity and acceptance can be seen all around the world. UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) has designated yoga as the intangible cultural heritage of humanity, which underscores its global significance and benefit to humankind.”